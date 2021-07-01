Seven injured in sword attack in Kopay

July 1, 2021   04:47 pm

Seven individuals have sustained injuries in a sword attack which took place in the area of Selvapuram in Kopay, Jaffna on Wednesday night (June 30).

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said a group of 14 individuals who arrived on motorcycles had perpetrated the attack.

The assailants wielding swords have attacked several individuals who were inside a building. They have also caused damages to a three-wheeler and a car that were in the vicinity.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out over a personal dispute, the police spokesman added.

The injured have been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital for treatment and two of them are reportedly in a critical condition.

Kopay Police is conducting further investigations into the incident to identify the assailants.

