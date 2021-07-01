Sri Lanka has no proper understanding of Delta variant, PHI Union charges

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 elimination program is carried out without a proper understanding of the Delta variant, the Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Union charges.

The Chairman of the Union Upul Rohana said that this could push the country into a risky situation.

He pointed out that infections of the Delta variant have been reported from several areas of the country in a context where nearly 2,000 coronavirus-positive cases are reported daily.

He said, “Proper research should be conducted on the Delta variant in all [reported] areas and the accurate findings must be given to us. The COVID-19 control program is currently implemented without a full understanding of this [Delta variant].”

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said recently. As WHO, this variant showed higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization (by antibodies). This variant is first said to have been detected in India in late 2020.