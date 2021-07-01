COVID: 43 new victims take death toll to 3,120

Sri Lanka has registered 43 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Saturday (July 30).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,120.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 27 females and 16 males.

Six of the victims were aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 37 were aged 60 and above.