Daily COVID cases count climbs to 1,815

The Health Ministry says 642 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 01) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 1,815.

All new cases reported within the day have been associated with the New Year cluster, which recorded a total of 253,429 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 260,904.

According to official data, as many as 227,840 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,120.