NOCPCO issues updated announcement on isolation

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas in Ratnapura, Gampaha, Colombo and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated effective from 6.00 am today (July 02):

Ratnapura District

Kiriella police area

• Upper Division of Matuwagala Watta

Gampaha District

Wallata police area

• Olanda Village in Hendala North GN Division

• Rubber Watta Village in Hendala North GN Division

Colombo District

Nugegoda police area

• Obeysekarapura 514C GN Division

Nuwara-Eliya District

Bogawantalawa police area

• Lower Area of Kotiyagala Watta



In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following localities have been lifted from this morning:

Gampaha District

Biyagama police area

• Yatihena GN Division – Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road

Meegahawatta police area

• Siyambalapewatta GN Division – Devala Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, End of Ariyadasa Withanage Road and Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road