NOCPCO issues updated announcement on isolation
July 2, 2021 07:27 am
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.
Thereby, the following areas in Ratnapura, Gampaha, Colombo and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated effective from 6.00 am today (July 02):
Ratnapura District
• Upper Division of Matuwagala Watta
Gampaha District
• Olanda Village in Hendala North GN Division
• Rubber Watta Village in Hendala North GN Division
Colombo District
• Obeysekarapura 514C GN Division
Nuwara-Eliya District
• Lower Area of Kotiyagala Watta
In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following localities have been lifted from this morning:
Gampaha District
• Yatihena GN Division – Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road
• Siyambalapewatta GN Division – Devala Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, End of Ariyadasa Withanage Road and Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road
Matale Districit
• Demada Oya E 417/A GN Division