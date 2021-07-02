NOCPCO issues updated announcement on isolation

July 2, 2021   07:27 am

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas in Ratnapura, Gampaha, Colombo and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated effective from 6.00 am today (July 02):

Ratnapura District
Kiriella police area
• Upper Division of Matuwagala Watta

Gampaha District
Wallata police area
• Olanda Village in Hendala North GN Division
• Rubber Watta Village in Hendala North GN Division

Colombo District
Nugegoda police area
• Obeysekarapura 514C GN Division

Nuwara-Eliya District
Bogawantalawa police area
• Lower Area of Kotiyagala Watta


In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following localities have been lifted from this morning:

Gampaha District
Biyagama police area
• Yatihena GN Division – Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road

Meegahawatta police area
• Siyambalapewatta GN Division – Devala Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, End of Ariyadasa Withanage Road and Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road

Matale Districit
Mahawela police area
• Demada Oya E 417/A GN Division

