Students going abroad for higher education to receive COVID shots

A Sinopharm vaccination programme has been made available for students going overseas for higher education, says General Shavendra Silva.

According to the army commander, students who are leaving for countries that have mandated the completion of COVID-19 vaccination procedure will be given the jabs.

The students are required to register themselves through the official website of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO): www.army.lk/covid19

Accordingly, the registration process begins from Friday (July 02), the army chief said further.