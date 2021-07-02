PM declares open Kapuduwa Interchange & Getambe Underpass

July 2, 2021   10:49 am

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has virtually declared open the Kapudhuwa Interchang of Southern Expressway and Gatambe Underpass today (July 02).

Further, PM Rajapaksa laid the foundation stone to construct a Maritime Facilitation Centre at the Colombo Port.

The event unfolded at the Temple Trees in Colombo this morning with the participation of a limited number of guests in compliance with the health guidelines.

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando, Ports & Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena and other high-level officials were present at the ceremony.

