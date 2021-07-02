PM declares open Kapuduwa Interchange & Getambe Underpass

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has virtually declared open the Kapudhuwa Interchang of Southern Expressway and Gatambe Underpass today (July 02).

Further, PM Rajapaksa laid the foundation stone to construct a Maritime Facilitation Centre at the Colombo Port.

The event unfolded at the Temple Trees in Colombo this morning with the participation of a limited number of guests in compliance with the health guidelines.

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando, Ports & Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena and other high-level officials were present at the ceremony.