Nursers strike continues for second consecutive day

The strike launched by leading nurses’ trade unions entered day two on Friday (July 02), as their demands remain unmet.

The two-day trade union action was initiated by the Public Service United Nurses’ Union, Government Nursing Officers’ Association and the All-Ceylon Nurses’ Association on Thursday (July 01).

They have called for several demands to be met, including the granting of promotions every 5 years, the inclusion of nursing staff in work shifts similar to other government staff and immediate issues they face in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing staffs of all hospitals and health institutions – except specialized hospitals such as COVID treatment centres, women and children’s hospitals and the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama –joined the trade union action today.

The strike resulted in disruption of services at hospitals across the country on Thursday, including the Colombo National Hospital, the Colombo South Teaching Hospital, the Colombo North Teaching Hospital, the National Eye Hospital and the Kandy National Hospital.

However, the convener of Government Nursing Officers’ Association, Saman Rathnapriya assured that the trade union action will not disrupt the essential medical services.