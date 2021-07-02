Interim injunction issued against Sirasa TV over defamation case by George Steuart Health

The District Court of Colombo, on Friday (July 02), issued an interim injunction against Sirasa TV - MTV Channel (Pvt) Limited - preventing the television network from defaming George Steuart Health (Pvt) Limited.

The court ruled that the interim order would remain in effect for the duration of the case.

A defamation case was filed by George Steuart Health last year, over defamatory news broadcast on Sirasa NewsFirst prime-time news telecasts against the pharmaceutical firm and its chairman Dilith Jayaweera.

The relevant news segments telecast on 11th, 13th, 16th, and 19th November had made false and slanderous references to the import of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits by George Steuart Health.

The plaintiff had listed out the repeated instances of mischievously fabricated, factually incorrect news designed with malice to mislead the public and thereby to defame George Steuart Health as well as the chairman of George Steuart & Co.

The damages claimed amount to Rs. 2 billion.

An enjoining order was first issued on November 23, 2020 preventing MTV Channel and its agents and employees from defaming George Steuart Health, its chairman and its key officers in any manner and in any forum whatsoever. It was later extended on December 07, 18, 30, January 08, 13, 18, February 08, March 15 and 21.