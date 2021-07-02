Department for Registration of Persons to resume services from Monday

The Department for Registration of Persons says that it will resume services to the public with effect from Monday (July 05), through prior appointment basis only.

It said that although the department was temporarily closed for public services due to the Covid-19 situation, the department will be reopening from July 05 for a limited number of applicants who have reserved a date and a number.

Applicants who have already submitted applications and wish to come to the Department for Registration of Persons for the purpose of obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs), are requested to mandatorily reserve a date.

The public is requested to approach the sub-office of the DRP at relevant Divisional Secretariats or to call the following numbers for appointments:

Battaramulla Main Office : 0115226126 / 0115226100

Southern Province Office : 0912228348

North Western Province Office : 0372224337

Northern Province Office : 0242227201

Easter Province Office : 0652229449