Department for Registration of Persons to resume services from Monday

Department for Registration of Persons to resume services from Monday

July 2, 2021   02:44 pm

The Department for Registration of Persons says that it will resume services to the public with effect from Monday (July 05), through prior appointment basis only. 

It said that although the department was temporarily closed for public services due to the Covid-19 situation, the department will be reopening from July 05 for a limited number of applicants who have reserved a date and a number.

Applicants who have already submitted applications and wish to come to the Department for Registration of Persons for the purpose of obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs), are requested to mandatorily reserve a date.

The public is requested to approach the sub-office of the DRP at relevant Divisional Secretariats or to call the following numbers for appointments:

Battaramulla Main Office : 0115226126 / 0115226100
Southern Province Office : 0912228348
North Western Province Office : 0372224337
Northern Province Office : 0242227201
Easter Province Office : 0652229449 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories