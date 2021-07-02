Three luxury buses caught crossing provincial borders; 03 passengers test Covid-19 positive

Police have intercepted three luxury buses traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa in violation of the inter-provincial travel restrictions currently in effect.

Police and army personnel on duty at a checkpoint on the Chenkalady-Badulla road had stopped and searched the buses in question.

It was then uncovered that none of the buses had any permits or documentation allowing them to cross provincial borders.

Meanwhile after the passengers of the buses were subjected to Rapid Antigen Tests it was confirmed that three of the passengers are Covid-19 positive.

The infected passengers have been admitted to the Karadiyanaru Hospital while the remaining passengers were sent back to their respective homes.

The drivers and conductors of the three buses have been arrested and are to be produced before courts.