Education Min. mulls reopening schools with less than 100 students in July

The Ministry of Education is mulling the reopening of schools with less than 100 students in July, in conformity with recommendations of the health officials, says Prof. G.L. Peiris.

The education minister’s remarks came during a media briefing held at Isurupaya earlier today (July 02).

The President has stressed that it is mandatory to vaccinate teachers against the novel coronavirus in order to go ahead with the said move, Prof. Peiris said further.

He added that the education ministry expects to reopen a total of 2,962 schools in July. Accordingly, 1,439 schools with less than 50 students will be reopened first and 1,523 schools with 51-100 students subsequently.

Speaking further, Prof. Peiris noted that 30,514 schools in total with issues pertaining to remote education have been identified by the ministry.

The government expects to provide facilities to students without access to internet, via Mahindodaya Labs, schools, temples and community halls.

In addition, separate satellite television channels for each grade are expected to be launched soon, the education minister added.