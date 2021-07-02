Over 1,700 coronavirus recoveries reported today

Over 1,700 coronavirus recoveries reported today

July 2, 2021   05:21 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 1,701 patients who had been infected with Covid-19 have been discharged after completing recovery. 

This pushes the country’s total coronavirus recoveries to 229,541 while presently 28,311 infected patients are being treated for the virus at hospitals and treatment centers. 

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 260,972 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while the death toll due to the virus is 3,120.

