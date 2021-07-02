COVID figures move up as 1,102 more test positive

The Ministry of Health says 1,102 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 02).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 262,074.

According to official data, more than 29,000 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 229,541 today as 1,701 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus had returned to health.