The Ministry of Health says that another 635 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing today’s count of new Covid-19 cases to 1,773.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country thus far has climbed to 262,795 with this.

Presentably over 30,000 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while total recoveries stand at 229,541.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Sri Lanka is 3,157.