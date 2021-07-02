President agrees to provide solutions to striking nurses trade unions

July 2, 2021   09:31 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to immediately grant five out of the seven demands put forward by the Public Services United Nurses’ Union and to fulfill the other two demands during the next budget.

The President’s Media Division said the decisions were reached during the special discussion held between the President and the Public Services United Nurses’ Union at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this evening (02).

 

