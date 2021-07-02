Bereaved family of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention in Japan meets prosecutors

The sisters of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March at age 33 while under detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Japan met with the prosecutor in charge of her case on July 2 and requested a swift investigation.

After the meeting, the sisters addressed reporters, saying, “The prosecutor listened closely to our sorrow. We believe they will investigate the case thoroughly.”

Eight people including Wishma Sandamali’s younger sisters Wayomi, 28, Poornima, 27, and their lawyer, Shoichi Ibusuki, met with the prosecutor at the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office, and described their grief upon seeing Wishma’s body.

In response, the prosecutor reportedly said, “We want to take the feelings of the bereaved family and their lawyer’s explanation under full consideration in this case’s investigation.”

When the sister and others asked if the prosecutor had seen the security camera footage of Wishma in detention, they replied, “Under Japanese law, we are not allowed to discuss information on the investigation.” They also declined to answer questions about the investigation’s progress or prospects.

Prosecutors are continuing investigations into Wishma’s death. In June, a Nagoya City University faculty member filed a complaint with the office against immigration officials on suspicion of murder and death through aggravated abandonment.

Source: The Mainichi

-Agencies