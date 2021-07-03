Several top cops transferred

Seven Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been assigned with transfers with immediate effect.

They have been transferred based on the needs of the service, Sri Lanka Police said.

Accordingly, the following officers have been granted transfers:

Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe

Senior DIG K. Ajith Rohana

Senior DIG L. S. Pathinayake

Senior DIG P. P. S. M. Dharmaratne

Senior DIG W. K. Jayalath

Senior DIG R. L. Kodituwakku

Senior DIG M. D. R. L. Daminda

DIG G. A. N. L. Wijesena