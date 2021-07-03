Several top cops transferred

Several top cops transferred

July 3, 2021   09:12 am

Seven Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been assigned with transfers with immediate effect.

They have been transferred based on the needs of the service, Sri Lanka Police said.

Accordingly, the following officers have been granted transfers:

Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe
Senior DIG K. Ajith Rohana
Senior DIG L. S. Pathinayake
Senior DIG P. P. S. M. Dharmaratne
Senior DIG W. K. Jayalath
Senior DIG R. L. Kodituwakku
Senior DIG M. D. R. L. Daminda

DIG G. A. N. L. Wijesena

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories