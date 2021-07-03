Several top cops transferred
July 3, 2021 09:12 am
Seven Senior Deputy Inspectors General of Police and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been assigned with transfers with immediate effect.
They have been transferred based on the needs of the service, Sri Lanka Police said.
Accordingly, the following officers have been granted transfers:
Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe
Senior DIG K. Ajith Rohana
Senior DIG L. S. Pathinayake
Senior DIG P. P. S. M. Dharmaratne
Senior DIG W. K. Jayalath
Senior DIG R. L. Kodituwakku
Senior DIG M. D. R. L. Daminda
DIG G. A. N. L. Wijesena