Several health unions launch trade union action
File photo

Several health unions launch trade union action

July 3, 2021   12:56 pm

The Complementary Medical Services Union says that it has launched a trade union action by withdrawing from services since this morning (July 03).

Lesantha Chathuranga, the Co-Secretary of the Sri Lanka Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists, stated that the decision was taken due to the government’s failure to pay attention to the demands of the professionals.

He said “The government only provides solutions for only those who go into trade union action. That is what we are protesting against today.

We will launch even stronger trade union actions if the cabinet paper is not issued including the Nursing, Complementary Medical Services, and Paramedical Services.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories