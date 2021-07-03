Several health unions launch trade union action

The Complementary Medical Services Union says that it has launched a trade union action by withdrawing from services since this morning (July 03).

Lesantha Chathuranga, the Co-Secretary of the Sri Lanka Association of Medical Laboratory Technologists, stated that the decision was taken due to the government’s failure to pay attention to the demands of the professionals.

He said “The government only provides solutions for only those who go into trade union action. That is what we are protesting against today.

We will launch even stronger trade union actions if the cabinet paper is not issued including the Nursing, Complementary Medical Services, and Paramedical Services.”