Unvaccinated or half-vaccinated persons more likely to contract Delta variant

People who have either not received the COVID-19 vaccine or have just received one dose are more likely to contract the Delta variant of the virus, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara says.

The Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura further said that it is imperative that health safety measures are maintained until the majority of the population is vaccinated.

Therefore, the threat of the virus has not yet diminished, Dr. Jeewandara pointed out.

Sri Lanka has reported several infections of the Delta variant from the community.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said recently. As WHO, this variant showed higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization (by antibodies). This variant is first said to have been detected in India in late 2020.