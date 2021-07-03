Muslim Aid Sri Lanka donates medical equipment worth Rs 30 mn for COVID treatment

‘Muslim Aid Sri Lanka’ organization donated a consignment of medical equipment worth nearly Rs 30 million for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The donation was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees yesterday (July 02).

The consignment includes a stock of medical equipment including 3 ventilators for adults and children, 4 oxygen therapy equipment, and 3,000 PPE kits.

The project is implemented in collaboration with ‘Americares’ organization in the United States and Muslim Aid’s Head Quarters in the United Kingdom.

The event was attended by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Justice Minister Ali Sabry.