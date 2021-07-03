Daily COVID cases count drops to 1,251 on Saturday

July 3, 2021   09:46 pm

The Health Ministry says 241 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 03) as the daily count of positive cases dropped to 1,251.

Sri Lanka had confirmed more than 1,700 coronavirus infections yesterday and a little over 1,800 on the day before.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 256,417 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 264,046.

Official data showed that as many as 231,394 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,120.

More than 29,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

