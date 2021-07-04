Sri Lanka wins Future Policy Award 2021 for pesticide control & suicide prevention

Sri Lanka has been awarded a special accolade at Future Policy Award 2021, in recognition of the policies and laws adopted to regulate highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs) and to reduce the suicide rate in the country.

The UN-backed Award, often referred to as the ‘Oscar on Best Polices,’ celebrates the most effective policy solutions that minimise the adverse effects of exposure to chemicals on human health and the environment.

Sri Lanka’s Control of Pesticides Act No. 33 (1980, amended in 1994, 2011, 2020) and National Policy and Action Plan on Prevention of Suicide (1997) are among the five most inspiring and impactful laws and policies that have been recognized by the World Future Council (WFC).

Sweden and Kyrgyzstan have won the Golden Awards while the Philippines and Colombia also bagged Special Awards.

The WFC stated: “Sri Lanka had one of the world’s highest suicide rates, and pesticide poisoning accounted for more than two thirds of all cases. The Pesticides Act has ensured that only least hazardous pesticides are available. It has been used to ban a total of 36 HHPs.”

“Sri Lanka’s pesticide regulations have contributed to one of the greatest decreases in suicide rates ever achieved in the world. The country’s suicide rate has been reduced by 70 percent, particularly in rural villages and among children and youth. The bans saved about 93,000 lives over 20 years at a direct government cost of less than USD 50 per life.

Whilst at the same time, Sri Lanka has maintained its agricultural productivity.

Internationally, the Sri Lankan experience recommends the banning of HHPs as one of the most cost-effective approaches for suicide prevention.”