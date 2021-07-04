Another area isolated, five GN divisions released from isolation status

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following area will remain isolated effective from 6.00 am today (July 04) until further notice:

Kandy District

Katugastota police area

• Saragadeniya Watta in Yatiwawala GN Division



In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following five Grama Niladhari Divisions have been lifted with effect from this morning:

Kalutara District

Kalutara North police area

• Maha Waskaduwa South GN Division

Batticaloa District

Kalawanchikudy police area

• Periyakallar 2 GN Division

• Periyakallar 3 GN Division

• Periyakallar 3 South GN Division