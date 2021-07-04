Another area isolated, five GN divisions released from isolation status
July 4, 2021 07:11 am
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.
Thereby, the following area will remain isolated effective from 6.00 am today (July 04) until further notice:
Kandy District
• Saragadeniya Watta in Yatiwawala GN Division
In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following five Grama Niladhari Divisions have been lifted with effect from this morning:
Kalutara District
• Maha Waskaduwa South GN Division
Batticaloa District
• Periyakallar 2 GN Division
• Periyakallar 3 GN Division
• Periyakallar 3 South GN Division
Nuwara-Eliya District
• Beramana South GN Division