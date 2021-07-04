Emirates suspends passengers from Sri Lanka to Dubai

The Emirates has decided to suspend the carriage of passengers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan until the 15th of July, in line with the directives from the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In addition, the passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, Dubai’s flagship carrier said in a statement published on its website.

However, UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the statement read further.