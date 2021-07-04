Advisory issued for gusty winds & heavy rain above 100mm

Advisory issued for gusty winds & heavy rain above 100mm

July 4, 2021   01:49 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for torrential rains and gusty winds in the south-western parts of the country.

Accordingly, heavy showers or thundershowers above 100mm can be expected particularly in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (July 04).

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds associated with thundershowers and lightning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories