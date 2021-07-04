Advisory issued for gusty winds & heavy rain above 100mm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for torrential rains and gusty winds in the south-western parts of the country.

Accordingly, heavy showers or thundershowers above 100mm can be expected particularly in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (July 04).

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds associated with thundershowers and lightning.