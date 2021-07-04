Fin. Min. denies reports on halting import of luxury goods

The Ministry of Finance says the government has not taken a decision to impose restrictions on the import of luxury and non-essential goods.

Recent media reports claimed that the government is mulling the restrictions of electronic appliance including mobile phones, televisions and refrigerators as wells as perfumes and other cosmetics.

It was further reported that steps would be taken to relax the import restrictions after foreign reserves in the country are strengthened.

However, a spokesperson of the finance ministry dismissed the media reports as ‘baseless.’

Meanwhile, a special press conference chaired by State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal is expected to take place tomorrow (July 05) to brief the public on the country’s current economic situation.