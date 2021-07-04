Walk-in vaccination clinics at tri-forces hospitals from Monday

On the directives from the President, walk-in COVID vaccination programs will begin from Monday (July 05) at selected hospitals operated by the tri-forces, says General Shavendra Silva.

According to the army commander, people above the age of 30 years in Western Province can now get vaccinated at the following tri-forces hospitals:

• Army hospitals in Narahenpita, Panagoda and Werahera

• Air Force hospitals in Borella, Guwanpura, Katunayake, Ratmalana and Ekala

• Navy hospitals at Chaithya Road in Colombo and Welisara

In the meantime, people aged above 60 years in other provinces can receive coronavirus vaccine doses at the army hospitals at Galle Fort, Matara Nilawala Camp, Diyatalawa, Anuradhapura, Kilinochchi, Jaffna and Mullaitivu.

Vaccination clinics will be operative every day between 8.00 am and 4.30 pm, the army chief said further.



Similarly, vaccination programs operated by Sri Lanka Army will be held at the following locations on Monday (July 05) from 8.00 am to 4.30 pm:

For people above 30 years:

Colombo District

• Colombo Army Hospital, Narahenpita

• Diyatha Uyana, Battaramulla

• Sri Bodhirajaramaya Army Temple, Panagoda

• Regimental Center - Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps, Werahera

For people above 60 years:

Galle District

• Vidyaloka Vidyalaya, Galle

Matara District

• Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, Matara

Badulla District

• Security Force Headquarters, Diyatalawa

Anuradhapura District

• Army Hospital, Anuradhapura

Polonnaruwa District

• Infantry Training School, Minneriya

Kilinochchi District

• Army Base Hospital, Kilinochchi

Mullaitivu District

• Tamil College, Puthukkudiyiruppu