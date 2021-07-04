COVID: Sri Lanka records 1,022 new cases & 45 more deaths

The Ministry of Health says 1,022 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 04).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster which has registered 257,439 positive cases since mid-April.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 265,079.

According to official data, 28,571 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 233,317 today with 1,323 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3,236 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 45 new fatalities today.

The new victims confirmed today include 20 females and 25 males, the Department of Government Information said.

Ten victims are aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 35 are aged 60 and above.