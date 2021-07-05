First batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Sri Lanka

July 5, 2021   07:31 am

The first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in Sri Lanka this morning, State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

The SPC has ordered a total of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while this is the first delivery of that purchase. 

This is also reportedly considered the first time a country in the South Asian region has received the Pfizer vaccine which is manufactured in the Unites States.

Porf. Jayasumana stated that necessary steps have been taken to provide these vaccines to the public as soon as possible.

The consignemnet of vaccine doses have been stored at the specialized storage facility at the National Blood Transfusion Centre in Narahenpita. 

