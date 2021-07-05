Showery conditions to enhance during next few days

The showery condition over the south-western and western parts of the island is expected to enhance during next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Seas Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be Westerly or south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.