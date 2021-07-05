Debate on no-confidence motion against Gammanpila on July 19 & 20

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has decided to convene Parliament for 4 days starting from 06th to the 09th of July.

Meanwhile it has been decided that the motion of no confidence against Minister Udaya Gammanpila will be taken up for debate in parliament on July 19 and 20.

On June 16, several Members of Parliament representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) signed a 10-point motion of no confidence against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila, citing the recent ‘arbitrary’ increase in fuel prices.

It alleged that the energy minister had proceeded to increase the fuel prices without the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers and thereby violated a pledge under the Constitution.

The motion also cites the recent statement issued by the General Secretary of the ruling party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) regarding the fuel price hike.

The no-confidence motion was officially handed over to the Speaker on June 22.