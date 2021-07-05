339 arrested for violating quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police says it is continuing to conduct quarantine operations across the country and that another 339 persons were arrested yesterday for violating quarantine laws such as wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

A total number of 47,579 suspects have been arrested for the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

“We are continuously conducting quarantine operations across the country,” the police spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said that approximately 41,000 plaints have been filed against the persons who have violated quarantine rules and regulations since the 30th of October 2020 and that approximately another 6,500 plaints are remaining as the courts had been closed for almost two months.

However, yesterday the Director General of Health Services has issued Covid-19 guidelines once again for a period of two weeks commencing today.

Accordingly, the courts would be functioning with a capacity of 50 percent outside the Western Province and with 30 percent capacity within the Western Province. This would allow the filing of charges against persons who have violated quarantine rules and regulations, he said.