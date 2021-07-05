Professions supplementary to medicine warn of indefinite strike from tomorrow

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine says that they would resort to indefinite trade union action from tomorrow (06) if authorities fail to provide solutions to their demands within today.

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine had commenced trade union action since Saturday (July 03), with its members reporting sick, based on 14 demands including the granting of promotions.

That trade union action is also expected to carried today while it will be enhanced to an indefinite strike action from tomorrow if solutions are not provided within today, the Secretary of the Public health Inspectors Union Mahendra Balasuriya said.

The trade union action by the professions supplementary to medicine has crippled services at government hospitals across the country while even yesterday it had been observed that patients were left stranded and had to face various hardships at hospitals.