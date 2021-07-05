Soldier killed, 5 injured after fuel bowser crashes into parked army truck

One army soldier was killed while another five were wounded and hospitalized after a fuel lorry crashed into a parked army truck in the Ambagaswewa area on the Padeniya-Anuradhapura road this morning (05).

A truck carrying seven members of the army attached to Jaffna and Vishwamadu camps, en route to the Ambepussa army camp, had parked in the roadside at Ambagaswewa in order to rest for a while.

However, while the soldiers were behind the parked truck, a speeding fuel bowser had suddenly crashed into the group of soldiers and the truck.

The driver of the fuel bowser has been arrested by police while it is suspected that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel causing the accident.

The injured soldiers have been admitted to the Mahawa and Kurunegala hospitals for treatment.