Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets suspended one-year ban, fined for breaching player contract

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today announced that national team player Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been handed a one-year ban from all forms of cricket, which is suspended for two years and fined US$ 5,000.

This was after an inquiry found that the player has breached the obligations of Player Contract 2019/2020 while appearing in social and other media interviews, the SLC said.



In the meantime, a decision has been taken to draft Rajapaksa into the 13-member squad, currently undergoing training in Colombo, under a Bio-Bubble focusing on future tours.



“The said decision was taken after Rajapaksa having achieved the required fitness levels, which is one of the prerequisites for national selections.”



He is expected to join the bio-bubble tomorrow, the statement said.