General Secretary to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ranjith Maddumabandara says that the General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) has invited Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa to join the UNP.

“He has also stated that it is a genuine invitation,” the parliamentarian said issuing a statement today in response to the invitation.

Maddumabandara says that the UNP’s officers might have perhaps forgotten by now that the Samagi Jana Balawgaya was formed under consent of the UNP Working Committee.

“People have proven at the last General Election where the UNPers stand by now and it should be emphasized that it is not a development taken place just by chance.”

He stated that the best solution for the UNP now is to make a self-confession on the reasons underlying its erosion and that they would like to ask whether people approve of its fraudulent and surreptitious deals with the government by continuing to safeguard fraudsters involved in the bond scam.

“This request made by a party which has delivered a deadly blow upon people’s democracy by ousting local councilors elected by people and taken those people’s representatives hostage with that council membership is only a mockery.”

He said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is the party which steadily practices noble values of the past UNP and it is now engaged in an up-to-date journey based on pure nationalism.

“Doors of Samagi Jana Balawegaya are open for the UNP if only it wishes to join hands with us after necessary purifications and, if, on the other hand, it wishes to continue its journey along the road of further downfall, we have no option left but to sympathize with its predicament.”