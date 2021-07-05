Former Maldivian state minister among arrestees of child sex trafficking case?

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a total of 32 individuals over the case of a 15-year-old girl being sold online for sexual exploitation, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Based on a complaint received by the Mount Lavinia Police on June 21, the Colombo Child & Women Bureau of Sri Lanka Police launched an investigation into the matter.

By July 3, a total of 28 persons including the mother of the victimized teen, the vice-chairman of Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha, vehicle drivers, the man who designed the advertisement and a saffron-robed person, a captain of a ship, several crew members, a gem merchant, and the owner of the website which published the advertisement have been arrested.

Another four individuals have been arrested yesterday (July 04) which includes a Maldivian national who purchased the teen for exploitation, the manager of the hotel used for the exploitation, and owners of two other websites that also published the relevant advertisement.

Another 12 suspects have been identified as individuals who had procured the minor for exploitation, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian media reported that Sri Lanka Police and the Maldives Embassy in Sri Lanka had confirmed to them that the Maldivian arrested in connection with the incident is a former State Minister of Finance in the Maldives.

The 45-year-old Maldivian politician, Mohamed Ashmalee, is currently under police custody.

Ashmalee, along with the other 3 suspects, was remanded until July 16 and was ordered to be produced for an identification parade on the same day.