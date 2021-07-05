Coronavirus: Daily case count drops to 816 amidst health sector strikes

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 235 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 816.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 266,499.

As many as 234,942 recoveries and 3,268 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 28,321 active cases are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the low number of reported cases is due to the delays and decreased testing due to strikes of health sector trade unions, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva said.