Four more localities under isolation orders from today
July 6, 2021 07:48 am
Four more areas in three districts have placed under isolation orders with effect from 6.00 am today (July 06), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:
Kalutara District
• Malabada Watta in Puhabugoda East GN Division
Matara District
• Uyanwatta GN Division
• Uyanwatta North GN Division
Jaffna District
• Naranthanai Northwest (Thampaddy) GN Division
In the meantime, Eravur 02 Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District has been released from isolation status, the Army Chief said further.