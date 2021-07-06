Four more localities under isolation orders from today

July 6, 2021   07:48 am

Four more areas in three districts have placed under isolation orders with effect from 6.00 am today (July 06), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Kalutara District
Dodangoda police area
• Malabada Watta in Puhabugoda East GN Division

Matara District
Matara police area
• Uyanwatta GN Division
• Uyanwatta North GN Division

Jaffna District
Kayts police area
• Naranthanai Northwest (Thampaddy) GN Division


In the meantime, Eravur 02 Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District has been released from isolation status, the Army Chief said further.

