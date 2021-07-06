Fairly heavy showers expected in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Southern and Central provinces.

Thereby, fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.