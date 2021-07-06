Two more including specialist doctor arrested over child sex-trafficking

Two more suspects have been taken into custody over sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

One of the arrestees has been identified as a 41-year-old cardiologist serving at a well-known hospital in a suburban area of Colombo, the police spokesman added. Reportedly, he was arrested this morning (July 06) in the area of Bandaragama on charges of procuration of a minor.

Meanwhile other suspect, a 33-year-old who acted a procurer in the said child sex-trafficking ring, was apprehended on Monday (July 05).

The two suspects will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court later today, the police spokesman said further.

The new development has brought the total number of suspects currently in custody over the relevant incident to 34.

Based on a complaint received by the Mount Lavinia Police last month, the Colombo Child & Women Bureau of Sri Lanka Police launched an investigation into the matter.

By July 05, a total of 32 persons including the mother of the victimized teen, the vice-chairman of Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha, vehicle drivers, the man who designed the advertisement and a saffron-robed person, a captain of a ship, several crew members, a gem merchant, three owners of websites that had published the advertisement, former Maldivian State Minister Mohamed Ashmalee, the manager of the hotel used by the perpetrators to exploit the teen,

Meanwhile, special investigations were initiated to identify other such websites that are involved in sex trafficking, the police spokesman noted, speaking further on the matter.