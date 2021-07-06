Pfizer jabs to be rolled out as 2nd dose for AstraZeneca vaccine recipients

The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus jabs Sri Lanka received on Monday (July 05) will be rolled out among those who were inoculated with the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Thereby, people above the age of 55 years who received the UK-developed vaccine as the first dose will receive a shot of Pfizer vaccine as the second dose, General Shavendra Silva noted.

Vaccinations are expected to be carried out in Colombo 01 to Colombo 15 from tomorrow (July 07), according to the army commander.

He added that the date, time and venue will be informed to vaccine recipients via an SMS.

A consignment of 26,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning.

Sri Lanka is expecting 26,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine next week and another 60,000 and 90,000 more in the third and fourth weeks of July respectively.

This is also reportedly considered the first time a country in the South Asian region has purchased the Pfizer vaccine which is manufactured in the Unites States.