Paddy Marketing Board to purchase harvest of Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to implement a Paddy Purchasing Program for the Yala Season of 2021.

The estimated paddy harvest for this Yala season is 1,500,000 metric tonnes and the Paddy Marketing Board intends to purchase a considerable portion of this, the Department of Government Information stated.

Accordingly, the Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage has submitted a proposal for this.

The program will be implemented under the following guidelines:

- Purchase of Nadu paddy from farmers at guaranteed prices of Rs. 50 per kg, Samba paddy at Rs. 52 per kg and Kiri Samba paddy at Rs. 55 per kg.

- Payment of Rs. 1.50 / - per kilo of paddy for purchase, processing and transportation of quality paddy directly from farmers in addition to the guaranteed price

- Payment of additional Rs. 1.50 to the guaranteed price per kilo of paddy to farmer organizations for processing and transportation when purchasing paddy from farmers in remote areas through farmers’ organizations

- When purchasing paddy through Paddy Mill owners and farmers’ organizations that have paddy drying facilities, to reduce the guaranteed price by Rs. 8 per kilo for paddy with 14% - 22% moisture and to pay Rs 2 per kilo for transportation and Rs. 4 per kilo to the mill owners to dry and prepare such paddy stocks.

- Providing provisions for the purchase of harvest in 2021 Yala season to the Paddy Marketing Board and the District Secretaries/ Government Agents with the intervention of the General Treasury