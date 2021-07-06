School teachers to be vaccinated from next week

The Ministry of Education says it is planned to vaccinate all school teachers against the COVID-19 virus.

Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris said that the vaccination of teachers will begin next week.

Steps will be taken to vaccinate all teachers before the commencement of academic activities in schools, according to the Minister.

He said, “We are developing a systematic program to vaccinate every teacher. There are about 242,000 teachers in this country. Enough vaccines for both doses will be put aside for this. We are working hard to reopen schools.”