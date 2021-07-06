School teachers to be vaccinated from next week

School teachers to be vaccinated from next week

July 6, 2021   12:44 pm

The Ministry of Education says it is planned to vaccinate all school teachers against the COVID-19 virus.

Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris said that the vaccination of teachers will begin next week.

Steps will be taken to vaccinate all teachers before the commencement of academic activities in schools, according to the Minister.

He said, “We are developing a systematic program to vaccinate every teacher. There are about 242,000 teachers in this country. Enough vaccines for both doses will be put aside for this. We are working hard to reopen schools.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories