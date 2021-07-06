Dhal, white sugar to be imported to stabilize prices in local market

Dhal, white sugar to be imported to stabilize prices in local market

July 6, 2021   02:33 pm

The government has decided to import dhal and white sugar, with the mediation of Lanka Sathosa and cooperative movement in order to stabilize the prices.

The Department of Government Information said dhal and white sugar are marketed to higher prices in the local market.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal tabled by the Minister of Trade to import the aforementioned two products from India and Australia as a remedy.

The government has recognized the dire need to make available the essential commodities without shortage in the local market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances, the Govt. Information Department said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories