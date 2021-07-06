Dhal, white sugar to be imported to stabilize prices in local market

The government has decided to import dhal and white sugar, with the mediation of Lanka Sathosa and cooperative movement in order to stabilize the prices.

The Department of Government Information said dhal and white sugar are marketed to higher prices in the local market.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal tabled by the Minister of Trade to import the aforementioned two products from India and Australia as a remedy.

The government has recognized the dire need to make available the essential commodities without shortage in the local market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances, the Govt. Information Department said further.