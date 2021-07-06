No risk of a petrol shortage in Sri Lanka - Energy Ministry

There is no risk of a petrol shortage in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Energy assured issuing a statement today (July 06).

The statement issued by the Secretary of the Ministry stated that the several reports on websites that a petrol shortage is imminent in Sri Lanka have caught the attention of the subject Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

The Ministry says that Sri Lanka currently has petrol stocks enough to last 30 days.

In addition, another ship containing 35,000 metric tonnes of petrol is due to arrive in Sri Lanka in another 13 days on July 19.

Therefore, the reports on a possible shortage are baseless and there is no need for undue fear among the public on the matter, the Minister says.