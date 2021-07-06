Specialist doctor involved in sexual exploitation of minor remanded

The specialist doctor arrested over sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl has been remanded until the 9th of June.

The 41-year-old, a consultant cardiologist at a well-known hospital in a suburban area of Colombo, was arrested in the area of Bandaragama this morning on charges of procuration of a minor.

He was produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today, along with a 33-year-old procurer involved in the sex-trafficking ring.

According to reports, the law enforcement authorities have arrested a total of 34 suspects so far in connection with the said incident.

Among the arrestees are the mother of the victimized teen, the vice-chairman of Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha, vehicle drivers, the man who designed the advertisement and a saffron-robed person, a captain of a ship, several crew members, a gem merchant, three owners of websites that had published the advertisement, former Maldivian State Minister Mohamed Ashmalee, the manager of the hotel used by the perpetrators to exploit the teen.

The child sex-trafficking ring came to light after the Colombo Child & Women Bureau of Sri Lanka Police launched an investigation into the matter based on a complaint received by the Mount Lavinia Police last month.