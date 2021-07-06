Health trade unions call off ongoing strike

Several health sector trade unions have called off their ongoing strike following discussions with Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine yesterday (July 05) said that they would resort to indefinite trade union action if authorities fail to provide solutions to their demands within the day.

The Joint Council carried out trade union action since Saturday (July 03), with its members reporting sick, based on 14 demands including the granting of promotions.

The trade union action by the professions supplementary to medicine crippled services at government hospitals across the country.

It had been observed that patients were left stranded and had to face various hardships at hospitals.

Further, the COVID-19 figures reported from the country were observed to be unusually low with only 816 new cases reported within yesterday.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that this was due to the delays and decreased testing due to strikes of health sector trade unions.