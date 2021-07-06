Basil Rajapaksas name submitted to Election Commission

July 6, 2021   04:15 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has proposed the name of Basil Rajapaksa to the Election Commission to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

Speaking to the media, SLPP General Secretary MP Sagara Kariyawasam said Basil Rajapaksa is expected to take oaths as a Member of Parliament on the 8th of July.

Ketagoda stepped down from his position as a National List MP to make way for Basil Rajapaksa.

The parliamentary media unit confirmed that he had handed in his resignation to the Secretary-General of the Parliament this morning (July 06).

Basil Rajapaksa’s much-anticipated entry to parliament had been making headlines over the past few weeks. Reports speculated that he would also be sworn in as a Cabinet Minister.

Meanwhile, a group of ruling party backbenchers who met at the residence of MP Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon recently, collectively adopted a proposal to call the SLPP’s architect to enter the parliament.

